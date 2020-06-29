California Bernie Delegates to Nancy Pelosi: Pass the Damn Single Payer Bill

In the run up to the Democratic National Convention, 116 California delegates for Bernie Sanders have signed an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging her to hold an up or down vote now on HR 1384, the Medicare for All Bill that would establish a national health insurance program to cover the health care needs of all U.S. residents.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) would cover doctor visits, hospitalization, prescription drugs, dental care and mental health, among other needs.

The bill has 118 co-sponsors, over a dozen from California, including representatives Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna, two of the newly-named co-chairs of the California delegation to the Democratic National Convention, as well as Karen Bass, under consideration as a potential nominee for Vice President.

The call to “Pass the Damn Bill” was initiated by California Bernie delegate Andew Swetland of Long Beach.

“The world is in the midst of a global pandemic which has infected millions and killed over 100,000 Americans, with a simultaneous economic recession and over 40,000,000 lost jobs. In light of these circumstances we urge you to forgo political expediency and incrementalism and directly address the human needs of the people,” the delegates wrote to Pelosi.

California DNC delegates have also submitted written testimony urging the DNC to include support for Medicare for All in the party’s 2020 platform.

