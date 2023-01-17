Harvard Law to Host Conference on Corporate Capture of the Legal System

A group of Harvard Law School students will host a conference titled The Corporate Capture of the Legal System. It will be held January 27 and 28 at the law school.

The [F]law and the Systemic Justice Project and other student groups at the law school organized the conference.

The conference will include speakers including Maxamillion Alvarez, Noam Chomsky, Molly Coleman, Josie Duffy Rice, Briahna Joy Gray, Ralph Nader, Charity Ryerson, Bianca Tylec, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Jay Willis.

The speakers will address the corrupting influence and harmful effects of corporate interests on legal education, the legal profession, legal media, and the law more broadly.

It will also include a live taping of the 5-4 Pod podcast in which the hosts interview best-selling author David Enrich about his recent book – Servants of the Damned.

The conference will also spotlight types of practice and practitioners whose work challenges and counteracts corporate power and holds corporations accountable.

The event is intended to join other ongoing efforts to expand the coalition of law students, lawyers, and legal journalists devoted to addressing the problems of excessive corporate power through education, organization, storytelling, and litigation.