Independent Nadia Milleron One on One Against Corporate Democrat Congressman Richard Neal

Nadia Milleron is running as an independent against the corporate Democrat Congressman Richard Neal in western Massachusetts.

There is no Republican in the race.

If the House of Representatives flips in November, Neal will retake the gavel as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Corporate lobbyists inside the beltway will rejoice,” the Capitol Hill Citizen reported in its May/June 2024 issue. “As the top Democrat on the tax writing committee in the House, Neal was in a position to remake Trump’s tax cuts and make major corporations pay their fair share of taxes. But it was not to be. Neal is beholden. Several of Neal’s corporate political action committee donors are affiliated with profitable Fortune 500 companies that paid an effective tax rate of zero or less in 2018.”

Nadia Milleron is running not as a Democrat to challenge Neal in the September primary, but as an independent to challenge Neal in the general election in November.

“I was an apathetic voter,” Milleron told the Citizen. “I thought politics were horrible and people engaged in it were slimy and corrupt. I didn’t want anything to do with it. As a result of that attitude, not just my own attitude, but similar attitudes on the part of many people, I lost my daughter in a defective Boeing plane. The reason I link those things is because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was corrupt and didn’t actually do its job and regulate Boeing.”

“Instead, they had Boeing regulating itself. As a result, the plane was severely defective. It was a new plane – only two months old. There were not only inherent defects in the plane’s software, but also a physical malfunction – the angle of attack sensor was manufactured incorrectly. As a result, the plane ended up diving into the earth. It was the second plane that crashed in less than a year. When the first plane, the Indonesian plane dove into the sea, I looked at that and said – poor people. And I bought Boeing’s line that it was the foreign pilots’ fault. They were not skilled, or they didn’t know what they were doing in Indonesia.”

“My daughter got on the Ethiopian plane without realizing that there was a problem at Boeing with production and oversight,” Milleron told the Citizen. “And she got on a death trap along with 156 other people who were on that plane. There were 346 total who died in the two plane crashes. I didn’t wake up right after that. I thought – this is a horrible thing that just happened, I just want to retreat to my home and think about my daughter.”

“We don’t want to have anything to do with the public. We don’t want to talk with the media or have anything to do with exposing our family, exposing my daughter and her private life or anything like that. But then I heard that the plane was going to be allowed to fly again without being fixed and without the proper scrutiny. That’s when I woke up. That’s when I realized that if you don’t stand up, other people are going to die in the same way.”

“The problem of no regulation of the airplane industry means that there are multiple airplanes out there with these defects.”

“You have to speak out about the lack of oversight so that passengers can be protected. Then you multiply that out over every area of life.”

Milleron says she decided to run for Congress “because my Congressman Richard Neal was singularly unhelpful to us.”

“Congressman Stephen Lynch, whose district is around Logan Airport, and Congressman Jim McGovern, who has a district just north of us and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey – they were all helpful in one degree or another. But our own member of Congress, Richard Neal, was singularly unavailable and unhelpful to us.

And what I realized by talking with people is – that is how he rolled. That’s how he acts, not just to me and my family, but to his constituents in general. He’s not there for them.”

