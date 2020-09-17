Nader Group Launches Constitution Restoration Project

It’s September 17, 2020.

That means – it’s Constitution Day.

The day we recognize the adoption of the United States Constitution, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

Today, under the auspices of Ralph Nader’s Center for the Study of Responsive Law, former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Fein unveiled his Constitution Restoration Project.

The project proposes a mixture of congressional legislation, resolutions, and rule changes to regain the Constitution’s checks and balances and separation of powers that safeguard liberty and the public welfare from a monarchical presidency, Fein said.

“Over the past century under both Republican and Democratic administrations, unchecked presidential power has mushroomed through a combination of executive usurpations and congressional abdications to avoid hard political votes,” Fein said.

“Among other things, the President has usurped or crippled and Congress has abdicated the Declare War Clause, the Due Process Clause, the Take Care Clause, the Treaty Clause, the Appointments Clause, the Appropriations Clause, the power to tax, and the power to legislate. Limitless and alarming monarchical power finds expression in the President playing prosecutor, judge, jury, and executioner to kill any person on the planet based on secret, unverified speculation that the target at some indefinite time might threaten national security. Such presidential powers to escape congressional, judicial, or public accountability. King George III would be jealous.”

“Presidential powers spiked as the nation abandoned a Republic for Empire, liberty for world domination and control,” Fein said. “You can’t have an Empire without a Caesar. Only an aroused citizenry demanding that Congress regain its constitutional powers can save the nation from self-ruination.”