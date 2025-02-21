Next Lab Leak Could Kill Hundreds of Millions

What technology has the potential to kill more than half of the human population – four to five billion children, women and men – in a short time, thereby ending civilization as we know it?

The first answer that might come to mind is a thermo-nuclear war.

That would be apocalyptic, of course, with no assurance that humans or the earth’s other life communities would survive.

But there is another equally catastrophic threat to humanity; one that is much more likely to occur, yet unknown to much of the world’s population.

This threat is based primarily on the development of genetic engineering and synthetic biology techniques that allow researchers to create new viruses and to make current viruses more transmissible, virulent, and lethal.

That’s according to a report by Andrew Kimbrell in the February/March 2025 issue of the Capitol Hill Citizen.

“These experiments include enhancing the infectivity and deadliness of the most dangerous potentially pandemic viruses on earth,” Kimbrell writes. “The accidental or intentional release of novel engineered viruses could lead to numerous devastating pandemic outbreaks in the coming years. Depending on the virus involved, even one such pandemic could result in casualties of hundreds of millions of people, decimation of the world’s economy, and the undermining of our civilization as we know it.”

As public health physician Laura Khan puts it – “Purposely creating ever more dangerous viruses is insanity.”

“Over the last several years, scientists have referred to these experiments as ‘gain of function’ research – a name that is opaque and hides the unprecedented peril it presents,” Kimbrell writes in the Citizen. “A more accurate name for it is Research Producing Pandemic Risk (RPPR). In general, RPPR can be defined as research that might be anticipated to create or enhance potential pandemic viruses.”

“Numerous institutions, investigations and scientific bodies have concluded that the most likely source of the pandemic was a laboratory leak from RPPR being conducted in laboratories in Wuhan, China,’ Kimbrell writes. “That research involved engineering SARS 1, a virus that is not highly infective, into SARS 2 which was highly transmissible and far more lethal.”

“Among U.S. governmental agencies investigating the origins of the pandemic, the two top U.S. intelligence investigative arms have supported the laboratory leak origin of Covid.”

