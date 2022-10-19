Ralph Nader to Host Tort Law Day October 29

Ralph Nader’s American Museum of Tort Law will host Tort Law Day on October 29, 2022.

American Musuem of Tort Law

Winsted, Connecticut

The mission of the Tort Museum “is to educate, inform and inspire Americans about trial by jury and the benefits of tort law.

Tort law is the law of wrongful injuries, including motor vehicle crashes, defective products, medical malpractice, and environmental disasters, among many others.

Trial by jury is a bedrock American right, guaranteed in our Bill of Rights.

Nader said that Tort Law Day is “a great opportunity to get a short course in tort law from leading trial lawyers and scholars.”

Speakers at Tort Law Day include Shanin Specter, founding partner of Kline & Specter in Philadelphia. Specter will speak on “Tort Law An Instrument of Social Justice.”

Joanne Doroshow, executive director of the Center for Justice and Democracy, will speak on “The Importance of Protecting and Advancing Tort Law.”

Cornell Law Professor Valerie P. Hans’ talk is titled “Understanding and Safeguarding the Trial By Jury.”

Trial lawyer Greg Kafoury, partner at Kafoury & McDougal in Portland, Oregon, will talk about “Seeking Justice for Injured Plaintiffs.”

Kafoury’s law firm just secured a $10.4 million verdict for two people who suffered physical and emotional injuries in a 2016 gas explosion in Portland.

Registration is free at tortmuseum.org.