Senate Judiciary Committee to Hold Hearing on Corporate Crime Next Week

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on corporate crime December 12 at 10 am.

Two panels will feature testimony from government officials, corporate crime experts and victims.

The hearing is titled – Cleaning Up the C-Suite: Ensuring Accountability for Corporate Criminals.

The committee said that the hearing “will examine trends in and opportunities to improve corporate criminal enforcement.”

Corporate crime enforcement is down under the Biden Justice Department, with fewer major corporate crime cases being brought in the first two years of the Biden administration than during the first two years of the Trump administration.

Major corporate crime cases settled with deferred prosecution agreements, non prosecution agreements and declinations with disgorgement were down from 56 under President Trump to 31 under President Biden. Major corporate crime cases that resulted in guilty pleas or verdicts were down from 33 under Trump to 24 under Biden.

That was the conclusion of an analysis of the Violation Tracker corporate crime database for the Capitol Hill Citizen. Violation Tracker is a project of Good Jobs First.

Other groups that track corporate crime concurred with the Capitol Hill Citizen’s analysis that corporate crime prosecutions are down under Biden.

A new report from Public Citizen last month – Corporate Prosecution Doldrums – also documents the continued years-long decline of prosecuting major corporate crime cases under the Biden administration.