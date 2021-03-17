There are many ways to learn about corporate crime.

Millions of Americans learn by experiencing the blunt force trauma first hand.

Others read about corporate crime in newspapers or books.

And then we have the movies.

In 2006, Corporate Crime Reporter compiled the first ever list of corporate crime movies and published the Top 50 Corporate Crime Movies, 17 of which were documentaries.

Back by popular demand, last week, Corporate Crime Reporter released the Top 100 Corporate Crime Movies, 39 of which are documentaries.

“We took nominations from corporate crime experts around the country,” said Russell Mokhiber, editor of Corporate Crime Reporter. “And we pared down the list from about 150 nominees. Surely, we have left out some great movies about corporate crime. But if you want to get started and get a bird’s eye view of how movie makers have treated corporate crime, corporate violence and corporate power over the years, this list is a good place to start.”

Top 100 Corporate Crime Movies

Act of Vengeance (1986) (Charles Bronson as UMW Leader Jock Yablonski)

American Dream (1991) (Workers vs. Hormel)*

American Factory (2019) (Outsource This)*

An Injury to One (2002) (Butte, Montana vs. Anaconda Mining)*

Barbarians At the Gate (1993) (Corporate greed, ‘80s style)

Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain (2013) (Martin Sheen as Union Carbide CEO)

The Big Short (2015) (Wall Street crime spree)

Blue Gold (2008) (Corporate theft of water)*

Blue Vinyl (2002) (Toxic PVC)*

Bread and Roses (2000) (Los Angeles Janitors)

Boiler Room (2000) (Pump and dump)

Bulworth (1998) (Beatty vs. corporate corruption)

Capital (2012) (Money is the Master)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2009) (Corporations v. Public Good)*

Casino Jack (2010) (Lobbyists in the Swamp)

Chernobyl (2019) (HBO miniseries)

The China Hustle (2017) (Geopolitical fraudsters)*

The China Syndrome (1979) (Nuclear near meltdown)

A Civil Action (1989) (Leukemia in Woburn)

Class Action (1991) (Unsafe automobiles)

The Constant Gardener (2005) (Big pharma)

Coma (1978) (Hospital nightmare)

Corporate.FM (2012) (Take over of independent radio)*

The Corporation (2004) (The big picture)*

The Creepy Line (2018) (Google says it won’t cross it)*

Dark Waters (2019) (DuPont in West Virginia)

Deepwater Horizon (BP Blowout)

The Distinguished Gentleman (1992) (Eddie Murphy, power lines and cancer clusters)

The Dogs of War (1981) (Corporate mercenaries overthrow dictator)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005) (Fraud)*

Erin Brockovich (2000) (Water pollution and illness)

Fair Fight in the Marketplace (2007) (Nuts and bolts of antitrust)*

The Firm (1993) (Corporate crime at Big Law)

The Formula (1980) (Oil company snuffs out people in the know)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) (Jim Carrey meets Enron)

Harlan County USA (1976) (Mining industry vs. workers)

Hot Coffee (2011) (Burned at McDonald’s)*

How Green Was My Valley (1941) (Welsh miners)

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) (Investigative reporter digs dirt)

The Informant (2009) (ADM price fix)

The Insider (1999) (Tobacco whistleblower)

Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) (Alex Gibney on the rise and fall of Theranos)*

Iraq for Sale (2006) (Robert Greernwald on the war profiteers)*

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) (George Bailey takes on Mr. Potter)

The Laundromat (2019) (Money takes a bath)

Libby, Montana (2004) (W.R. Grace contaminates a community)*

Living With the Spill (1991) (Exxon Valdez)*

Lord of War (2005) (Arms industry)

McLibel (2005) (Up against McDonald’s)*

Made in Dagenham (2010) (Women Strike at Ford Plant UK)

Manchurian Candidate (2004) (Corporate puppet in the White House?)

Manufacturing Consent (1992) (Chomsky on corporate power)*

Matewan (1987) (Coal industry)

Merchants of Doubt (2014)(Corporate deception writ large)*

Michael Clayton (2007) (Big law corporate crime)

Minamata (2020) (Johnny Depp and Mercury Poisoning in Japan)

The Molly Maguires (1970)(Sean Connery leads the union in battle with mine companies)

Norma Rae (1979) (Sally Field in textile factory fight)

Network (1976) (Big corporate media)

The New Corporation (2020) (How good corporations are bad for democracy)

The Organizer (1963) (Mastrianni organizes a textile factory)

Pajama Game (1957) (Doris Day organizing in a pajama factory)

Park Avenue (2012) (Money Power and the American Dream)*

Other People’s Money (1991) (Corporate raider vs. family business)

The Parallax View (1974) (Corporate assassinations)

Planet of the Humans (2019) (Non profit industrial complex)*

Poletown Lives! (1980) (GM tears down a neighborhood)*

Pootie Tang (2001) (A CEO who wants kids to smoke, drink and eat fast food.)

Power Trip (2004) (An American power company in Tbilisi)*

The Price We Pay (2014) (Offshore havens killing the middle class)*

Private Warriors (Private military contractor industry)*

Promised Land (2012) (Matt Damon in frack land)

Putney Swope (1969) (Madison Avenue upended)

Quiz Show (1994) (Prime time fraud)

The Rainmaker (1997) (Law firm vs insurance company)

Robocop (1987) (Robo takes on Detroit Inc.)

Roger & Me (1989) (Michael takes on Detroit Inc.)*

Rollerball (1975) (Globocorps divert the masses)

Salt of the Earth (1953) (NM mineworkers stick it to the man)

Sicko (2007) (Corporate crime in health care)*

Silkwood (1983) (Nuclear whistleblower)

The Social Dilemma (Facebook Google Apple from the Inside Out)*

Sorry to Bother You (2015) (Which side is Boots on?)

Super Size Me (2004) (Fast food nation)*

Syriana (2005) (Oil companies dominate)

Taken for a Ride (1996) (Auto, oil company campaign to destroy mass transit)*

Thank You for Smoking (2006) (Big tobacco gets kids to smoke)

13th (2016) (Prison Industrial Complex)*

Tucker (1988) (Trying to build a different car)

The True Cost (2015) (Of your clothes)*

An Unreasonable Man (2006) (Nader v. The Machine)*

The Verdict (1982) (Paul Newman tackles medical malpractice)

Vietnam: The Secret Agent (1983) (Agent Orange disaster)*

Wall Street (1987) (Greed is good)

Walker (1987) (Corporate interests take over Nicaragua)

Wal-Mart: The High Cost of Low Price (2005) (Main Street down the tubes)*

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) (Auto, oil companies rip up the tracks)

Who Killed the Electric Car? (2005) (Auto companies)*

Why We Fight (2005) (It’s a cash proposition)*

Wolf of Wall Street (2013) (Corporate crime on the street)

(* documentary)